Thursday ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Powerful Proposal Brings Tears & Doubts

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 27 promise tears when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) finally gets everything she wants. The redhead will be stunned when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) asks her to be his wife, per She Knows Soaps. But will Sally believe that Wyatt’s declaration of love, or will she begin to grow suspicious of his sudden change of heart?

Wyatt will stun Sally when he makes a shocking admission. Fans will remember that he told her that things did not work out for him and Flo. He claimed that problems arose between then and that he realized that he missed Sally. Of course, the redhead could not believe that Wyatt wanted to come back to her again. This won’t be the first time that Wyatt returns to Sally after leaving her for Flo. But it seems as if this time around, Sally might be swayed by Wyatt’s tears and the fact that she longs for his words to be true.

Sally is dying and only has one month left to live. She didn’t want anyone to know that her days were numbered and swore Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to secrecy. She told Katie that she especially didn’t want Wyatt to know because she loved him too much to want his pity.

But Katie told Wyatt anyway and made him promise not to tell Sally that he told her. Wyatt felt trapped as he could not be there for Sally when she needed him the most. Therefore, he and Flo came up with a plan so that he could be with Sally during her final days. They decided to put their relationship on hold so that Sally would know happiness before her life was cut short.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Wyatt will give an emotional speech as he begs Sally to give him another chance. Now that he knows that she still loves him, he knows that she may be able to forgive him for hurting her when he left her for Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sally will be blown away when Wyatt not only asks her to move back to the beach house and stay with him, but propose to her as if he had not been with Flo just the previous day. Of course, Sally will also be moved because this is exactly what she had been dreaming of. She really wants to get back together with Wyatt because he’s the love of her life.

But Sally also knows she’s sick and only has weeks left to live. Will she accept Wyatt’s proposal knowing that their time is short? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it’s only a matter of time before Sally begins to suspect that Katie told Wyatt that she’s terminally ill and doubts will start to creep in.