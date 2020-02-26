Janet Jackson’s Alleged ‘Horrific Ticket Sales’ Proved To Be False By ‘Billboard’

Later this year, Janet Jackson will kick off her new world tour in North America. The show will be titled after her upcoming studio album, Black Diamond, and is expected to visit numerous continents.

According to Hollywood Hills News, Jackson is apparently in trouble for “horrific ticket sales.” Despite the shows only going on sale a couple of weeks ago, they claim a source close to Live Nation are worried they will lose several million dollars. Jackson will play arenas across America and will perform her first show on June 24 in Miami, Florida. Hollywood Hills News believes that she is a good enough performer to stand on her own merits but should have booked smaller venues.

However, Billboard revealed last week that there has been a lot of interest in her tour and that there should be nothing to be worried about. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” chart-topper instantly debuted at the top of the BandsInTown + Billboard Global Top Artist Index chart on February 22.

For those unaware, the chart tracks interest in artists’ touring activities in 10 of the major U.S. cities and key international markets proving that Jackson’s tour has had an instant impact on fans. Not only that but her tour was more popular than any other artist that week.

The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” songstress thanked everyone for their support two days ago by sharing a post on BandsInTown.

On her Instagram story, Jackson announced that she was listed as a top-selling artist on Ticketmaster above Justin Bieber and John Legend.

As soon as tickets went on sale, Jackson’s fans, also known as the “Jan Fam,” took to social media to express their excitement.

“I just bought tickets to see Miss Jackson in August. SO EXCITED. This is a “Big Birthday” Gift to myself, and a life long dream of seeing Janet Jackson live,” one user wrote.

“Going to Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Phoenix St. Louis right now. I made add more if God continues to bless me with the funds. I asked for this tour and I will keep my end of the deal!!! Love you J,” another shared.

“I’ll be going to Detroit, thank you for coming back to Michigan, we missed you much! Going to get my tickets. Show #6 here I come! I am so excited!” remarked a third fan.

.@JanetJackson is no.1 this week on @billboard’s Bandsintown + Billboard Global Top Artists chart. The chart tracks interest in artists’ touring activities in 10 major U.S. cities and key international markets. pic.twitter.com/vCyse1lMgt — #JanetsLegacyMatters (@janetslegacy) February 23, 2020

Jackson is scheduled to release her 12th studio album, Black Diamond, later this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” hitmaker said in an interview that fans will get to hear some of the songs during the shows and that she will release the whole record before the end of the tour.