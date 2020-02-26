‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, February 25: Katie Prevents Steffy & Ridge From Firing Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, February 25 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and her father at Forrester Creations. They discussed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) getting married but Steffy had her doubts about their relationship. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) asked Steffy why she wanted to speak to him about Sally. After seeing the redhead’s recent designs, Ridge said that they would have to let Sally go, per She Knows Soaps.

Unaware that Ridge and Steffy were discussing her fate, Sally spoke to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) about her future. Katie wanted her to seek alternative treatment options, but Sally didn’t see the point. Instead, she reminded Katie that she didn’t want anyone to know that she was dying. Just then, Sally received a text message from Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) asking her to meet him at Spencer Publications. On her way out of the design office, Sally bumped into Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who exclaimed that she was looking good. Sally looked surprised before leaving to meet his son.

When they were alone, Bill told Katie that the redhead’s job was on the line. He had heard that Sally would be getting fired. Katie panicked about Sally’s job because she knew the real reason that Sally was not able to draw anymore.

Katie rushed to the main office. They told her that they were just about to call her in as the head PR of the fashion house. They revealed that it was about Sally. Katie then told them that she also wanted to speak to them about Sally’s job. She told the Forrester Creations co-CEOs that they could not fire the designer. Ridge explained that Sally’s designs were not up to standard. Katie then spilled Sally’s secret and revealed that Sally was dying and didn’t have much time left.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie encourages Sally to explore her treatment options. pic.twitter.com/lrW0fbdwW0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 25, 2020

The soap opera spoilers also featured Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) who discussed Sally. She encouraged him to spend a lot of time with the redhead. She was prepared to sacrifice their relationship for the time being because they had the rest of their lives to spend together. She advised Wyatt to let Sally believe that they were over and that Sally would then open up to him. Wyatt thanked Flo for her generosity and thought that she was incredible. They hugged before Flo left.

Sally joined Wyatt in his office. He told her that he and Flo had been having some problems. He wanted Sally back in his life, but Sally wasn’t about to let him back that easily.

“So, now you want to be with me?” Sally asked. Wyatt claimed that he missed her. She exploded at him for leaving her twice for the same woman. Wyatt wanted to focus on the moment and what he needed to do right then was to hold her. Sally started to cry and told him that he didn’t know how much she needed that.

Flo, who had been listening at the door, also wiped away some tears. Wyatt told Sally that she didn’t need to be alone anymore and that he would always be there for her.