Tea Party Leader Joe Walsh Says He Would ‘Rather Have A Socialist In The White House Than A Con Man’

Former Tea Party leader Joe Walsh has ended his bid to steal the Republican nomination from Donald Trump, but is not done attacking the president and now says he would even back an ideological opponent in order to stop Trump from getting a second term.

The former congressman had launched a long-shot bid to primary President Trump and win the Republican nomination, but announced earlier this month that he would be ending his bid. Walsh said he will not be supporting Trump again, saying he would even vote for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders despite the fact they occupy different ends of the political spectrum. Walsh was one of the leaders of the so-called “Tea Party” movement, a conservative movement against Barack Obama and what opponents saw as out-of-control spending.

In a Washington Post op-ed published on Tuesday, Walsh wrote that he would “rather have a socialist in the White House than a con man.” Walsh called on other Republicans who oppose Trump to make the same vow.

“Some of my Republican and ex-Republican brethren have started implying that what never-Trump actually meant was something more like: fingers-crossed-I-really-really-hope-not-Trump-but-I-guess-sometimes-Trump if Democrats wind up nominating a self-described democratic socialist,” he wrote. “But that’s not how this works.”

Sanders has emerged as frontrunner for the Democratic nomination after wins in the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucus, with polls showing that Sanders is in the lead in several key states for the upcoming Super Tuesday.

Walsh said he can understand the reservation of Republicans to vote for the Vermont senator who has described himself as a democratic socialist, but said the idea of re-electing Trump is too risky right now.

“If it were up to me, Sanders isn’t the guy I’d put in charge,” he wrote. “But when I finally came around to saying, ‘never Trump,’ I meant it.”

The former congressman has been a regular critic of Trump, calling him a traitor and accusing him of lying to the American people.

Walsh was especially vocal in his criticism of Trump during his short-lived bid to win the Republican nomination. After Trump easily won the Iowa caucus, Walsh took to Twitter to admit that it would be impossible for him to beat the president in the Republican primary, then added some harsh words for Trump’s supporters.

“The Republican Party is a cult. Trump is their cultish dear leader,” Walsh wrote. “He can lie, cheat, & break the law. Doesn’t matter. He can do no wrong. But Trump must be stopped. And ALL of us must come together to stop him.”