‘Westworld’ Season 3: As New Trailer Drops Fans Dig Up Further Hidden Content

While only one official trailer for Season 3 of 'Westworld' was released by HBO, three more hidden clips have been discovered on a website for fictional corporation, Incite Inc.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

HBO has hidden secret content for the upcoming third season of its hit sci-fi drama series, Westworld, according to Polygon. Along with an exciting new official trailer released by the network, viewers have managed to uncover more content via a fictional website dedicated to a new corporation that will feature in Season 3.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 3 of Westworld will premiere next month. Already, HBO has revealed some clues as to where the latest series will venture. However, the latest trailer has, by far, revealed the most about the upcoming storyline. Featuring Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her introduction to the newcomer, Caleb (Aaron Paul), the notion that they will band together against those who have oppressed them is explored.

In addition, further intrigue by way of a subplot featuring Maeve (Thandie Newton) is shown. In the clip, she is being asked to track down Dolores and kill her. As to whether Maeve will accept this offer is not revealed in the clip.

Also featured is the Man in Black (Ed Harris). In the new trailer, he states that he believes he has found his mission in life and that it is to save the world.

Viewers can see the latest official trailer for Season 3 of Westworld below.

While all of this is exciting within itself, the discovery of hidden content is even more so.

On the website for Incite Inc., which will feature in Season 3, three other trailers were uncovered. Not only can viewers access randomly generated trailers for Season 3 via the website’s Privacy Policy tab but, as Insider points out, Redditor MTC_Chickpea managed to find “all of Incite’s category and situations tags associated with each of the trailers.”

One of the clips is a light-hearted “gag” clip featuring the potential budding romance between Dolores and Caleb.

“I’m just a girl trapped in this mechanical body,” Dolores says during the clip. “And, I’m starting to fall for you.”

Fans can watch the clip below. However, be aware that it should be considered not safe for work (NSFW) as it does contain a swear word.

Another clip that was uncovered is basically the same as the official trailer released recently. However, it does not include the musical cover of “Sweet Child of Mine.” In addition, there are some different shots that appear after the 2.10-minute mark.

Finally, the last clip is titled “Free Will is Not Free” and can be viewed below.

This is not the first time that HBO has hidden content relating to Westworld either. The network has always hidden content relating to each season of their futuristic robot series, giving dedicated fans a treasure hunt of sorts relating to what can be uncovered.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO on March 15.