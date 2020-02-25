Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Stuns In Skintight Olive Green Leggings

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap that showcased her insane body in a skintight, monochromatic ensemble. As the majority of Anna’s shots are, the picture was taken in Sweden, and the blond bombshell included her native country in the geotag of the post, although she didn’t specify which city.

She took the picture in front of a rustic home with a cute window that featured a lattice detail in the background. The ground beneath her was littered with dead leaves and grass, suggesting it’s still cold in Sweden. However, Anna herself was red hot in the snap, as she rocked a skintight workout look in an olive green shade.

The leggings she wore were high-waisted, and emphasized her hourglass physique. They clung to her curves, highlighting her sculpted legs and ample derriere. She paired the pants with a matching crop top that had long sleeves, and appeared to end right where the leggings began. While the look didn’t expose any skin, it highlighted Anna’s enviable physique to perfection.

The photo was cropped right at Anna’s calves, so her choice of footwear wasn’t visible. However, fans were able to see that she kept to the same color scheme even in her accessories, as she tied some of her long blond locks back with a scrunchie in the same olive green hue.

Anna’s long hair tumbled down her back in gentle waves in a half-up style, with a few strands framing her face. Her makeup was neutral and minimal, and accentuated her natural beauty. In the caption of the post, Anna referenced the weather conditions that were thwarting her attempts to take the shot.

Anna’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post racked up over 18,400 likes within just 16 minutes. The post also received 390 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to shower the buxom blond with praise.

“Wow too gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“OMG! Are you real? Everything is flawless! How do you exist?” another fan added.

One follower was a fan of the fit of Anna’s ensemble, and told her in the comment section that it “fits like a glove.”

Another fan referenced Anna’s caption, and said “the wind is blowing so wild because it’s excited, it’s never seen anything so beautiful in all it’s life.”

