‘Dirty Dancing’s’ Jennifer Grey & Her Husband Clark Gregg Guest Star On ‘The Conners’ In Wild Jackie Storyline

The real-life couple make a surprising offer to Laurie Metcalf's Jackie in a hilarious episode of the ABC sitcom.

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg will guest star on The Conners. The real-life celebrity couple will play a married pair looking to “open” up their relationship in the new episode of the ABC sitcom.

A synopsis posted on the ABC press site described the episode “Bad Dads and Grads.”

“Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they ‘invite’ her into their relationship.”

The episode will also address Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) decision to have a baby with her boyfriend, Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), and Dan’s (John Goodman) newfound relationship with his half-brother, Ed Jr. (Noel Fisher).

A sneak peek of the episode was posted on The Conners Instagram page. In the clip, Jackie is shown being “spoiled” by a couple she just met as she enjoys a spa day with them. When Jackie says she feels like she owes the couple money, they reveal they are looking for a threesome with her instead.

In comments to the clip, fans reacted to the surprising storyline.

“Didn’t see this coming hahaha,” one fan wrote.

“This ‘throuple’ is absolutely hilarious!” another viewer added.

“Jennifer Grey! I love that she did this with her husband,” a third person wrote.

“God, I hope they could make Jennifer and Clark recurring characters,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

A second sneak peek from The Conners shows Jackie as she gets ready for her big date after finding a match on a dating app.

Jennifer Grey is best known for her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman in the blockbuster 1987 film Dirty Dancing. But the 59-year-old actress is no stranger to ABC. In 2010, Grey was the winner of the 11th season of Dancing with the Stars, and last year, she guest-starred in three episodes of the network’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

Clark Gregg, who married Grey in 2001, is a Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran and a star of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., playing Phil Coulson on the series since 2013.

Grey and Gregg are the latest in a long list of surprising celebrities who have guest-starred on The Conners, which is currently in its second season. Other big names who’ve appeared on the Roseanne spinoff include Mary Steenburgen, Juliette Lewis, Justin Long, Matthew Broderick, Peter Gallagher, and Paul Reubens, aka Pee-Wee Herman. Married With Children alum Katey Sagal has also recurred on the sitcom as a love interest for Conner patriarch, Dan.