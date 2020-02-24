‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Chelsea Warns Abby

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, February 24 reveals Adam looking at running the family business while Victoria fights for her life. Plus, Mariah tries to contact Tessa, Noah leaves, and Chelsea gives Abby a warning.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) were at Society, and they talked about Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Although they are worried about Victoria, they’re still thrilled about getting engaged. Adam admitted that the thought about reaching out to Victor (Eric Braeden) about running Newman in Victoria’s abscence, and Chelsea wondered if Adam’s offer might seem opportunistic.

Later, at The Grand Phoenix, Chelsea talked to Abby (Melissa Ordway). Abby noted that Victoria is her role model, and she worried about her sister. Then, Abby said that Billy’s (Jason Thompson) affair with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) led to Victoria being stabbed and that Billy better stay away from the hospital. Chelsea finished packing her stuff and apologized for sticking Abby with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). However, Chelsea warned Abby that Phyllis wouldn’t stop until she owned the whole thing, and she advised Abby to cut her losses.

Noah (Robert Adamson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) talked about Noah leaving Genoa City and coming back for Sharon’s (Sharon Case) surgery after Sharon urged Nick to speak to their son. Sharon also told Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that she could tell Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) about her cancer. Mariah wasn’t sure she wanted to, though, because she worried that Tessa might leave the tour. Later, Mariah called Tessa, and Tanner (Chase Coleman) answered. He let Mariah know that her girlfriend was in the shower, and they hung up. Then Noah went to Sharon’s to say his goodbyes to Mariah and Sharon, and he promised to come back soon.

Nick went to the hospital to check on Victoria, and he also told Newman security to allow Billy to see his children at the Ranch. Billy let them know that their mother was asleep for now, and they wouldn’t be able to see her for a while. Sharon showed up and had the kids get ready to visit the stables, and she tried to give Billy some advice. However, Billy wasn’t in the mood to hear it.

At the hospital, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) assured Victor and Jack (Peter Bergman) that Victoria was peaceful and fighting for her life. Jack left, and Nick and Phyllis showed up. So did Adam, and Adam and Victor watched sports on Adam’s phone as a distraction while they awaited word about Victoria’s progress. Nikki also had a breakdown because she worried that Victor would return to work.