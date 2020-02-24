Montana Tucker And Hana Giraldo Recreate Scene From Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ Video

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, approved of the social media stars' video.

Social media sensations Montana Tucker and Hana Giraldo channeled Britney Spears in a new video that proved to be a big hit. Britney’s boyfriend was even a fan.

On Friday, Montana took to Instagram to share the video with her 2.5 million followers. She and Hana teamed up with a few other social media stars to recreate an iconic scene from Britney’s 2004 music video for her hit song “Toxic.”

Montana and Hana were joined by social media influencer Abi Perl. The three women were all dressed up in matching flight attendant uniforms like the one that Britney wears in the “Toxic” video. Their aqua costumes included long-sleeved blazers and short mini skirts with small slits on the right sides. The uniforms were trimmed in white.

The trio of performers also rocked stewardess caps, white gloves, and yellow scarfs tied around their necks. For their footwear, they sported black lace-up ankle boots.

Their video included cameos by Instagram comedian Adam Waheed and That’s So Raven star Kyle Massey. The two men played passengers who fell under the stewardesses’ seductive spell.

Hana, Montana, and Abi were shown performing a few of the dance moves from Britney’s video in the wide aisle of a set made to look like the inside of a commercial airplane. Their choreography included the instantly recognizable hand movements that Britney does in front of her chest. Montana stood in the front center of the group for their performance.

The video included plenty of props, including a phone like the one Britney is shown using in the video and a drink cart with glasses.

As of this writing, Montana’s “Toxic” video has been liked over 116,000 times. Britney’s boyfriend, actor and fitness model Sam Asghari, gave it his stamp of approval by responding to it with a “100” emoji.

“Montana legit looks like Britney, Beyoncé, and JLO at the same time,” read one fan’s response to the video.

“Amazing video and dancing!! I love Britney so much,” gushed another commenter.

“I’m in love with this,” a third fan wrote.

“You look gorgeous in that outfit! Love the white gloves,” a fourth fan remarked.

Montana revealed that the video was filmed inside “The Zone.” As reported by Rolling Stone, The Zone is a pop-up experience aimed at Britney fans, especially those who want to create entertaining content for their social media pages by emulating their idol. There are sets inspired by Britney’s music videos for visitors to pose in front of, along with interactive installations.

In addition to the “Toxic” plane featured above, some of the other sets include the gym and lockers from the “…Baby One More Time” music video and a jungle setting inspired by Britney’s “I’m A Slave 4 U” performance at the 2001 MTV VMAs. The pop-up is located in Los Angeles across from The Grove shopping center.

Britney isn’t the only famous singer that Montana has channeled for one of her videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she dressed up like Jennifer Lopez ahead of the “On The Floor” singer’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl.