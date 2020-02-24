Warriors News: Stephen Curry Reveals Target Date Of Return, ‘It’s Always Been March 1’

It has been almost four months since Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry last played in the NBA. In the Warriors’ fourth game in the 2019-20 NBA season, Curry suffered a left-hand injury that forced him to remain on the sideline until now. However, though the Warriors are no longer expected to contend for the 2020 NBA championship title or even fight for a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference, Curry is still planning to return to the court this season.

When he underwent surgery to repair his broken hand, the initial expectation was Curry would be returning to the court after three months. Unfortunately, Curry’s recovery took longer than expected. However, in a recent interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Curry happily announced that he would be rejoining the Warriors soon and revealed that his target date of return will be on March 1 when Golden State faces the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“It’s always been March 1,” Curry said. “But that for me mostly is just to give you a target. You have to have something to work towards in the rehab process because that gives you a barometer for each week, what you’re building towards. Like I’ve always said, I haven’t had any setbacks along the way, this has been a very long, strenuous rehab process, and it’s something I haven’t been through before, so it’s nice that I’m getting that type of response with every new challenge that I kind of go after.”

Curry’s return would undeniably give the Warriors a big boost in the 2019-20 NBA season, especially now that they still haven’t found a way how to consistently win games and return to the winning column. Having Curry back would also enable Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr to have a clearer insight into whether Andrew Wiggins could really make himself fit with their championship core or not. Wiggins may be able to fill the huge hole in the Warriors’ wing but being a ball-dominant player and poor defender, some people question if he can efficiently co-exist alongside Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Curry’s nearing return in the 2019-20 NBA season could also somewhat have some disadvantages. If Curry immediately regains his shooting touches, the Warriors would have a higher chance of winning games which could have a huge effect on their plan to get a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Acquiring a top-3 selection would be very important for the Warriors since they could use it as the main trade chip to acquire another superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason.