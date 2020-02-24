WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Got Married Over The Weekend

WWE superstar Kairi Sane took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that she got married. As translated by WWE.com, the superstar was ecstatic to announce her big news, though she did assure fans that it won’t distract her from her professional wrestling duties.

“I’m looking forward to building a family filled with laughter and joy, with a man I can respect so deeply from his attitude towards work, warm towards people and animals, and his genuine way of living […] I will continue working hard to become a pro wrestler that can bring much happiness and smiles to people.”

The identity of Sane’s husband isn’t public knowledge at the time of this writing, but some outlets have falsely reported that it’s another wrestler. As documented by Ringside News, there are reports circulating claiming that she married New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s EVIL, but he’s actually in a relationship with Sane’s colleague, Io Shirai.

The company also sent its congratulations to one half of the Women’s Tag Champions, as did some of her fellow superstars. No Way Jose and Killian Dain took to the comments section to send their well wishes, as did plenty of other people.

It remains to be seen if Sane’s marriage could be a sign that she’s set to leave the company, return to Japan and settle down there, however. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Monday Night Raw superstar’s contract is supposed to expire this year and she’s being linked with a return to STARDOM, as the company’s owners Bushiroad want to sign her and Shirai.

The report states that Sane is also very interested in joining STARDOM, and she will be offered a lucrative deal to join the all-women’s promotion. At the time of this writing, though, it’s all speculation, as neither Sane or WWE have confirmed or denied the rumors.

In recent months, however, Sane has been receiving a push, which could convince her to stick around. She is one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions and has been for months, and while she hasn’t been involved in any notable singles feuds yet, she did receive plenty of television time during Becky Lynch’s recent feud with her tag partner, Askuka.

Her statement also revealed that she intends on starting a family with her husband, but she didn’t say when. For now, she appears to be focused on her career and using her platform to entertain people.