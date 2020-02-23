‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Obrecht Holds The Key To Bust Nelle’s Lies

The last time Liesl Obrecht was seen on General Hospital, she was having dinner with Neil Byrne last week. Her on screen presence has been scarce ever since Nikolas Cassadine crashed Nina and Valentin’s wedding, but it looks like she will be popping back the week of March 2, as Soap Central indicates. She has been in on the secret of the Wiley saga for a while now and she could blow Nelle’s story sky high if she wanted to.

General Hospital spoilers tease that both Spinelli and Anna will be having a chat with Obrecht coming up soon. What is that all about? Many fans think that maybe Spinelli is trying to help the Corinthos family nail Nelle for keeping them from Wiley. She has turned on Brad and is making it look like he stole her baby right after birth. However, the more logical conclusion would be that he and Anna are looking for some information about Peter August since Spinelli is on the case to prove that he is a bad guy. However, Obrecht could still be found to be connected to the whole Wiley lie.

Brad's entanglement with Obrecht is bound to end badly. Does he have a way out from under her Wiley-related blackmail?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @gatitweets @parryshen pic.twitter.com/zyJdtIROqo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 6, 2019

Both Obrecht and Julian Jerome have known about the baby switch for way too long. Brad has chosen not to say anything about either one being involved, at least for now. Obrecht has been known to torment Brad for months teasing him that she will tell Lucas the truth. Now that the truth has finally been revealed, she may be worried that Brad will out her.

Fans have wondered whether Nelle even remembers that Obrecht could blow her story of Brad stealing her baby while she was unconscious. Nelle revealed the truth about the baby switch while she was in Pentonville months ago. Obrecht chose to stay quiet. If Sonny finds out that she and Julian helped to keep Michael from his son all this time, they know they are in danger from his wrath.

Brad will be having a chat with Julian this week at the PCPD and Brad will be blackmailing him into helping to get him get out of the mess he has gotten himself into. Julian is expected to agree just to keep anyone from knowing his role in the secret, especially Lucas and Sonny.

Brad may eventually do the same thing with Obrecht since she was there and knows the truth about that night. Nelle is putting the full blame on Brad so she can go free and this may be the perfect time for Obrecht to come forward to confess what she knows to be true. Sonny may even let her live if she helps to put Nelle away for good.