WWE Rumors: The Revival’s Dawson & Wilder Trademark Potential Team Name For Post-Departure Career

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have dropped more hints that they’ll be leaving the company when their current deals expire this year. According to a new report by PWInsider, the duo have filed for the trademark “Top Boys,” which could be the new name of the team if they leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling, or another promotion.

The duo have referred to themselves by this name during promos in the past, so it makes sense to make it official if they end up changing their name in the coming months. In the event that they do part ways with WWE, they won’t be able to use The Revival name, so they’ll be trying to take advantage of ones they can use moving forward.

In addition to the new team name, Dawson and Wilder also filed for the catchphrases “Say Yeah” and “No Flips, Just Fists,” both of which have been associated with the Revival members since their days in NXT. While the duo’s future is still up in the air, it seems like they are making plans for leaving WWE.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Dawson and Wilder have turned down several contract offers because they want creative control over their characters and storylines. According to Booker T, as quoted by 411 Mania, they even turned down a recent offer from WWE which would have paid them an estimated $700,000 per year. The Hall of Famer has encouraged them to accept the money, but there appears to be more to the duo’s ambitions than financial gain.

“Tag Team Wrestling doesn’t draw money…” pic.twitter.com/si0VPAgVt9 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 31, 2020

It is believed that Dawson and Wilder are unhappy by WWE’s lack of focus on the tag team division. AEW, on the other hand, has made tag team wrestling a big part of the product while also giving its wrestlers some input over their creative direction.

Furthermore, they have spent months hinting that AEW is a future destination for them by teasing a rivalry with The Young Bucks’ Matt and Nick Jackson, who are the executive vice presidents of the company. AEW’s lighter schedule will also appeal to the team, as they have been open about how much they miss being at home when they’re on the road.

The team’s contracts are believed to expire in April, so fans won’t have long to wait until they know more about Dawson and Wilder’s future plans. This latest development suggests that they could be wrestling in another company’s ring this year.