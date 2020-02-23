‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Avi Nash Had An ‘Extreme’ Pitch For Siddiq’s Final Story Arc

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the lead up to the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead tonight, Avi Nash has revealed his “extreme” story pitch for his character’s final scene, according to Metro.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nash’s character, the resident doctor, Siddiq, lost his life thanks to Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas). Working as an assistant to Siddiq, Dante was also an undercover spy for the antagonistic group, the Whisperers. When his true identity was revealed, Siddiq was killed by Dante in Episode 7.

In the midseason finale, Siddiq reanimated and followed the sound of his daughter with the intention of having a snack. Rosita (Christian Serratos) managed to save their daughter from the walker version of Siddiq and put him down for good.

However, Nash had pitched another way in which this scene could have played out.

“You know what?” Nash told Metro prior to the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead. “I wish I’d eaten that baby.”

While the actor was obviously joking around with the news outlet, he did also further explain his gruesome pitch.

“I was legitimately going to, not just because it was horrific, but also I was like, ‘Do you guys really want to act with another baby? Let’s just go for it. Let me just do this right now.'”

Jace Downs / AMC

Of course, Nash is referring to the fact that the hit post-apocalyptic series has previously had the baby Judith on set. Judith, now much older on the series thanks to some pretty hefty time jumps, was the child of Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) and had several close calls while a baby thanks to crying at crucial moments.

If viewers think this act might have been a bit extreme — even for The Walking Dead — so too did the current series showrunner, Angela Kang.

“That was deemed too extreme already,” Nash revealed.

Instead, Baby Coco survived and Dante’s role within the Whisperers will be likely explored further when Season 10 returns tonight. Currently, a large group of characters is trapped in a cave and surrounded by a massive walker herd gathered by the Whisperers. This herd has previously been used as a threat against the communities in order to get them to stay within the boundaries set out by the Whisperers. Now, it seems likely these events will lead to the Whisperer War that has been hinted at previously.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.