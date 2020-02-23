Sadie Robertson Shows Off Her Sporty Style In Tight Yoga Pants And Goes Barefoot Outside

Sadie was taking part in an outdoor fitness event.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson kicked off her weekend with a little outdoor yoga and cardio. On Saturday, the 22-year-old Christian author and podcast host took to Instagram to show off the stylish and sporty outfit that she rocked for her workout session. She was dressed for chilly weather, but her toes were probably a bit cold.

Sadie was pictured sporting a pair of skintight, powder blue yoga pants with white stripes on the sides. She paired her spandex workout leggings with a black fitted jacket. The stretchy athletic coat had cuffed sleeves, a high collar, and pockets with zippers. On her head, Sadie wore a gray Champion brand beanie that featured a camouflage print pattern. Her warm headwear was topped with a large pompom. Sadie had her long blond hair pulled pack in a low chignon.

Sadie was posing with two pals who were also dressed for slightly cooler weather. However, she was going completely barefoot. This revealed that her toenails were painted white. One of Sadie’s friends was wearing a pair of black no-show socks, while the other was rocking a pair of bright green yoga socks. The garments leave the toes exposed while providing grip and some warmth. The group was standing on one of the many colorful mats that were strewn around the on the grassy ground.

Sadie and her friends were seemingly taking part in the OVU Power Hour event at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. According to the Outdoor Voices website, attendees performed an hour-long mix of yoga and cardio exercises. The group was led by an instructor from the local True40 Fitness Studio. The event was seemingly aimed at college students.

Sadie’s husband, Christian Huff, is currently attending school at Auburn University, so this explains Sadie’s presence at the event. She was born in Mississippi, but the Robertson clan later moved to Louisiana, which is where their popular A&E series Duck Dynasty was filmed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sadie and Christian got married on the family farm there in November of last year.

As of this writing, Sadie’s workout post has been liked over 151,000 times. Her followers had plenty to say about her photo and her caption, which mentioned working out to a “basketball playlist” and the “hat song” from the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. Quite a few of her followers quoted the silly tune.

“‘What’s that? A hat? Crazy funky junky hat. Overslept, hair unsightly. Tryna look like Keira knightley. We’ve been there. We’ve done that. We see right through your funky hat!’ Ok but literally didn’t know I remembered that song until rn,” wrote one fan.

“Never forgotten hahaha,” Sadie responded.

“Danggg!! You have Perfect feet,” read another response to Sadie’s post.

“I’m just puzzled; hat on Winter Attire and Barefoot,” wrote a third confused commenter.