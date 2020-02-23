‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings For Week Of February 24: Thomas’ Proposal Has Douglas & Vinny Vexed

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of February 24 reveal that two characters close to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will continue their stint on the CBS soap opera.

Douglas Forrester Appeals To Hope

Henry Joseph Samiri will return as Douglas Forrester, per Highlight Hollywood. He is slated to appear on Monday, February 24. The little boy recently took to Instagram to let his fans know that it has already been a year since he was first cast on the soap.

“ONE year ago today I walked through the doors of CBS to studio 31!! I could not have been luckier than to end up working with some of the best talent and best friends I hope to have for life. Thank You @boldandbeautifulcbs for trusting in my little 5 year old self and I hope I have made you proud.”

Currently, Douglas is very upset as his father has just turned his whole world upside down. Thomas made a huge speech and then proposed to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Douglas ran up the stairs after Zoe said yes and struggled to contain his emotions as he talked to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). The little boy was scared that Zoe is going to be his new mother and that she will replace Hope.

Hope tried to make the child understand that she is legally his mother and that she will always be there for him. Douglas pleaded with her to marry his father so that they could be a family with Beth Logan (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Hope will try to comfort the little boy on Monday’s episode before she confronts Thomas. She is so mad that she does not care when she interrupts an intimate moment between him and Zoe.

Vinny Remains A Close Friend To Thomas

Joe LoCicero will reprise his role as Vincent Walker. He will appear on Monday, February 24, according to the latest soap opera casting news.

The only person that Thomas can trust with all his secrets is Vinny. Even though Vinny regularly takes Thomas to task for only thinking about himself, he has remained loyal to the designer. Recently, Vinny blasted Thomas for always using his son to get what he wants and told him that he needed to stop it. But Thomas feels that Douglas is the key to a future with Hope. And it seems as if Thomas’ plan to manipulate Hope through Douglas is right on track.