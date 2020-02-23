NBA Trade Rumors: Nets Could Package Dinwiddie, Allen, And LeVert To Land ‘Third Star’ Next Summer, Per ‘ESPN’

With their two best players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, currently on the sideline due to injury, the Brooklyn Nets aren’t expected to make much noise in the Eastern Conference this season. However, the Nets will make sure that things would be extremely different next year. Aside from having healthy Durant and Irving back, rumors are circulating that the Nets will be active on the trade market next summer, seeking for major roster upgrades.

The Nets currently have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2020 NBA offseason. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Nets may consider including Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert in the trade package to land a “third star” next summer.

“Several people mentioned the Nets could be active in trades. Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen are all names that rival executives believe to be available in some form. They could be attractive pieces for the Nets to package together to land a third star that sends them to the top of the conference. Some also wonder whether Brooklyn will spend big to keep unrestricted free agent Joe Harris this summer.”

It makes a lot of sense for the Nets to continue finding ways to improve their current roster. Having Durant and Irving back in the 2020-21 NBA season would undeniably make the Nets a legitimate threat, but it may not be enough for them to become the instant favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and the Boston Celtics. Successfully acquiring a third superstar to create their own “Big Three” would tremendously boost the Nets’ chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference winning the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Though both of them are ball-dominant players, Durant and Irving wouldn’t definitely mind sharing the court with another big name in Brooklyn since they have plenty of experiences playing with other NBA superstars. Though Bontemps didn’t mention any specific trade targets, the Nets aren’t expected to have a hard time engaging in a blockbuster deal, especially if they are really willing to part ways with Dinwiddie, Allen, and LeVert.

Allen and LeVert would both be intriguing acquisitions for NBA teams who are planning to undergo a rebuilding process, while Dinwiddie’s expiring contract would be valuable to NBA teams who want to boost their backcourt while preserving their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2021.