‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Discusses Denise Richards And Brandi Glanville’s Hookup Rumors

Teddi Mellencamp claims there's a lot more than what fans are seeing in the press.

Teddi Mellencamp is speaking out about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the ongoing drama surrounding the alleged romance that occurred between her co-stars, Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on February 20, Mellencamp, who is expecting her third child any day now, said that while she can’t say a whole lot about the rumors of an affair between the women because she doesn’t want to spoil the Season 10 storyline, there is a lot more to the story than what fans have seen thus far.

“I don’t want to ruin it — you know, the whole point of the show, I hate having to see it play out in the press and different stories,” Mellencamp shared. “I can tell you, it’s a lot more than you’re seeing in any press and it’s… it’s a doozy.”

Throughout the past several months, rumors have been swirling which suggest Richards and Glanville were involved in an affair with one another behind the back of Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, who she married in September 2018 as Bravo cameras rolled for an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

While Richards has repeatedly denied the allegations, Glanville has continued to fuel the rumors by sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram and Twitter pages. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Glanville most recently shared a post on Twitter in which she said she was “not lying” just days after Richards told a fan on Instagram that she has been 100 percent faithful to Phypers.

According to Mellencamp, she thinks it is a bummer that so much of the drama between Richards and Glanville has been playing out in the press rather than on the upcoming episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and suggested that because of all the rumors going around, many audience members have already formed their opinions about what went on between them.

“The audience is going to come in with a biased opinion, because what they’ve read in the press, which may or may not be accurate or what actually happened. And I mean, it may be a lot more,” Mellencamp teased.

Mellencamp went on to say that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 was completely different than her two prior seasons on the show. That said, she added that she and her co-stars had a lot of fun filming the “intense” new episodes.