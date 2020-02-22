Tristan Thompson Dances With His ‘Princess’ In Rare Video Of Daughter True

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to post a rare video of daughter True, an adorable clip showing the NBA player dancing with his “princess” daughter.

The Instagram video showed the father and daughter duo dancing to Justin Timberlake’s song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” with the 6-foot-9 NBA player getting down in socks and shorts while the 1-year-old literally ran circles around him.

The video of Tristan and True dancing was a huge hit with his 3 million followers, attracting more than 140,000 likes and comments from fans and famous friends alike. That included a “like” from True’s mom, Khloe Kardashian, who has been rumored to be considering a reunion with her former boyfriend.

Khloe and Tristan endured a very public split last year after he was caught cheating on her, but reports have indicated that he is trying to work his way back into Khloe’s life. Last week, Tristan posted a sweet Valentine’s Day message to Khloe showing a picture of her with True. The post sparked more rumors that Tristan is trying to win back Khloe — as OK! Magazine noted, the NBA player didn’t post anything for his other baby’s mother, Jordan Craig.

Another report claimed that Khloe’s family, who had been wary of her getting back together with Tristan after their messy split, was still happy to see them coming together for the sake of their daughter. The report noted that Tristan and Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, had recently grabbed lunch together during a chance meeting in New York City.

“Whether or not Khloe and Tristan get back together, she wants to make sure the father of her niece is getting respect from the family, especially if he is trying to be better himself,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The video shared on Friday was popular in part because of how infrequently the Cleveland Cavaliers player shares images of his daughter. Tristan is known to be private about his family life, sharing only occasional pictures and videos with the daughter he shares with Khloe.

When Tristan does share some clips of True, he often gushes about how much he loves being a dad. The video posted on Friday called True his “princess,” and in another post from last year showing the two having a day out to a theme park, Tristan opened up about how much he appreciates the role he plays.

“One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad,” he wrote.