WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Reportedly In Talks With ESPN Plus For Content Streaming

Vince McMahon is looking to partner with the worldwide leader in sports for streaming services.

Wrestling fans who love Vince McMahon’s promotion have been more than content paying $9.99 for all the streaming content on the WWE Network. It not only brings forth new pay-per-views and shows but a vast library of old footage and events. Now, there are rumors flying around that Vince McMahon is actually in talks with the ESPN Plus streaming service to get WWE content on the sports giant’s platform.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestle Zone, WWE is intrigued by the deal that UFC has with the worldwide leader in sports. Currently, fans pay $4.99 per month for a subscription to ESPN Plus and $64.99 additional for each UFC event/pay-per-view.

That is the price that UFC charges per event, but the price for WWE events could be different depending on what they’d want to charge.

For a few years now, ESPN and WWE have had a partnership which has each company referencing the other. ESPN covers WWE events and posts news from the promotion on its website, airs results on SportsCenter, and even interviews superstars on different TV shows.

There had been rumors earlier this month that WWE was speaking with Amazon about purchasing streaming rights for content. As reported by Wrestling Inc., there is absolutely no truth to those rumors and they have been debunked at this time.

WWE

If ESPN and WWE could come to an agreement on a partnership of some kind, it would end up costing viewers more money to enjoy live events. WWE would sell the rights to their pay-per-views to ESPN which would earn them more money than they could make on their own by selling it to viewers on the WWE Network.

Not only would this bring in more money to Vince McMahon and company, but it would also bring about much more exposure. Events such as the upcoming WrestleMania 36 already get plenty of attention, but the mainstream sporting media of ESPN would do nothing but get more eyes on the product.

Along with WWE being fully associated with ESPN, but they’d also fall partially under the umbrella of The Walt Disney Company which owns the sports giant.

Wrestling Observer reports that there is no way of knowing just how far along the talks have progressed, but there is no deal in place as of this week. It is likely that discussions will continue between the two sides with the hopes of a deal being struck.

It’s not yet known just how much extra a deal like this would cost those who have subscribed to the WWE Network, but it could result in it going up significantly. This deal would allow WWE to not have to rely solely on money from WWE Network subscribers, but they’d get a guaranteed amount of money by selling the PPV rights to ESPN.