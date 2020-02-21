Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Michael Settles In With Wiley As Willow Faces Her Grief

After an emotional roller coaster of shockers and heartbreak, Wiley has been reunited with Michael on General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that during the episode airing on Monday, February 24, the father-and-son will start getting used to their new life together as Willow tries to cope with the grief she never saw coming.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Monday’s episode will show Michael enjoying his morning. As Friday’s show wrapped, Lucas handed Wiley to Michael in an emotional moment that tore everybody’s hearts apart. Michael prepared to head home with the toddler to spend his first night with Wiley after learning that he’s the little boy’s father.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that Michael will be feeling grateful and blissful as he starts his next new day with his son by his side. It seems that Monica will be popping up during the next episode and she’ll get good news. This likely means that she’ll be one of the next people to learn that Wiley is really Michael’s biological son, which technically means that Wiley is her grandson.

As Michael embraces this shocking twist in his life, General Hospital spoilers note that Willow will be struggling to cope with the impact this news has had on her. Viewers watched emotional scenes on Friday’s show as Chase explained everything to Willow, who finally learned that her biological son died the same night he was placed for adoption in Lucas and Brad’s home.

Chase has to tell Willow the truth about Wiley. Her world is about to change forever.

Chase was clearly heartbroken for his girlfriend and determined to support her as she moves forward in facing this. However, as many fans had suspected would be the case, General Hospital spoilers hint that she may connect with Michael over all of this more than with Chase.

The sneak peek for Monday’s show shares that Chase and Willow will head home after she’s released from General Hospital. Spoilers detail that she’ll be feeling rather lost, admitting to Chase that she doesn’t know what to do. Chase will ask her to let him help her, and she’ll surely try to let him.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday’s episode also share that Jason will be providing some comfort, and it appears that this is related to Michael. As thrilled as Michael is to learn his son is alive, he is overwhelmed and tentative about how to move forward. It seems he’ll admit to Jason that he’s not confident that he’ll be enough for Wiley, and sounds as if Jason will find the words that Michael needs to hear at this stage.

The coming week will also bring more with Nelle, Brad, and Julian as they all try to pin the bulk of the responsibility for this heartbreak on one another. General Hospital spoilers tease that they will all face some difficult moments in the days ahead and this baby swap drama is going to take a while to fully play out.