Donald Trump Jr. Slams Michael Bloomberg’s Debate Performance: ‘You Can’t Buy Personality’

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg was attacked from all sides at Wednesday’s presidential debate and deemed the loser by many political commentators. Donald Trump Jr. was also critical of Bloomberg’s performance and revealed his thoughts during a recent interview with Fox News’ anchor Sean Hannity, Newsweek reports.

“Mike Bloomberg can buy a lot, but you can’t buy personality, you can’t buy wit,” he said, per Newsweek. “It’s not that he didn’t know these questions were coming, it is just that he still doesn’t know how to answer them.”

Trump Jr. went on to compare Bloomberg to Donald Trump, who the billionaire has been taking aim at throughout his controversial campaign.

“Trump has a natural talent to do that…when they threw stuff at him, he came up with stuff on his feet, and that’s the difference. Mike Bloomberg doesn’t have that personality. It’s why he can’t relate to anyone.”

The former Apprentice personality claimed that Bloomberg’s campaign spending has already exceeded that of the Trump’ campaign’s overall 2016 spending.

“He has spent half a billion dollars to look like a jerk,” Trump Jr. said.

Donald Trump Jr.: "The difference between Mike Bloomberg and how he made his money and Donald Trump and how he made his money is that Donald Trump made it with workers." pic.twitter.com/LURwcLOXLw — The Hill (@thehill) February 20, 2020

The public sparring between Bloomberg and the Trump family doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. As reported by CBS News, Bloomberg recently trolled Trump by purchasing billboard advertising in the West, where Trump will be campaigning this week. The publication claims that the billboards reportedly appear in “high visibility areas” near one of Trump’s Las Vegas hotels, as well as along possible motorcade routes.

The billboards include phrases like “Donald Trump cheats at golf” and “Donald Trump eats burnt steak.” Others note Trump’s failure in the casino business as well as the fact that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election against former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

According to Vanity Fair, the battle between Trump and Bloomberg is escalating in cost, and Trump’s campaign is allegedly planning to raise $1 billion to match Bloomberg’s pledge to invest $1 billion to defeat Trump. The publication claims that Trump’s son-in-law and campaign adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as Republican National Committee co-chair Tommy Hicks, have been brainstorming ways to match Bloomberg’s massive spending. One strategy is reportedly to court billionaires who are supportive of Trump, such as casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison.

Thus far, Trump’s campaign — with the help of the Republican National Committee — has raised $525 million. The haul puts the campaign ahead of traditional Democratic candidates like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the primary’s current frontrunner.