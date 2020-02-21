WWE News: Big Update On The Return Of Cain Velasquez From Injury

After a big-time debut, the former UFC star has completely disappeared from WWE.

When WWE made its official debut on FOX with Friday Night SmackDown, Cain Velasquez was the shock that everyone thought would be a game-changer. After years of feuding in UFC, he could now face off with Brock Lesnar again, but when he did, it didn’t go so well. Now, Velasquez has been out of action for months due to injury, but finally there is some news on his possible return and how things are going with his recovery.

It really was a huge surprise for fans to see Velasquez on WWE television and everyone thought it would lead to great things. He was there to challenge Lesnar which he ended up doing in a match against the WWE Champion at Crown Jewel in October.

The match between the bitter enemies lasted only a few minutes before Lesnar forced Velasquez to submit for a loss in his first match. Weeks went by before seeing him again, but he finally wrestled with Rey Mysterio at an event in Mexico which brought about his first win in WWE.

Velasquez signed with WWE knowing that he was having knee problems which would likely require work sooner than later. After having a scope done on it, things have been relatively quiet on his return, but Wrestling Inc. reported that he’s coming back sooner rather than later.

Velasquez was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where he was seen “getting in reps” and training. It’s not yet known when his next match will be, but seeing him in the PC and working on his body means that he’s certainly preparing for it.

As of now, Velasquez is expected to be at the Performance Center for at least the next two weeks as he works out and strengthens his body. If things go well, it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to be ready for a match at WrestleMania 36 in early April, but that may be pushing it.

Wrestling Observer, by way of Ringside News, reported that Velasquez was actually going to be in the men’s match at last month’s Royal Rumble. Obviously, that didn’t end up happening and he wasn’t in the match or even mentioned during the telecast of the pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar is feuding with Drew McIntyre with the WWE Championship in the mix for WrestleMania 36. If Cain Velasquez ends up returning to the ring soon, he won’t be involved in anything with his old foe from UFC. Right now, it’s just good news that he’s back in training and preparing for a comeback that appears is just on the horizon.