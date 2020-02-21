Kylie Jenner Gets Dragged Online After Saying She’s ‘Had Enough Of 2020’

Kylie Jenner recently came under fire for expressing her distaste with the year 2020.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Twitter account on Wednesday, February 19, to share her feelings on how the year has gone already. According to Cosmopolitan, Jenner first began her tweets by paying respect to rapper Pop Smoke. The “Dior” performer was killed in his Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday at the age of 20.

Jenner said — upon hearing the news — that she’s “had enough of 2020” just two months into the new year. While the sentiment is similar to what many social media users were saying upon learning about Pop Smoke, Jenner’s tweet, in particular, caught the attention of millions of people with a Twitter account. Many took to Twitter to reply directly to Jenner’s remark, with her tweet receiving over 7,o00 comments. Most users wrote that the 22-year-old beauty mogul shouldn’t complain about how the year is currently going. They also believed that Jenner was being ungrateful for the things she currently has.

“Yeah? Being a billionaire has been rough for the past few weeks? Having enough money to solve any problem and have no worries is tough this year?” one follower asked.

“So buy another year whats [sic] the problem,” another suggested.

While several more Twitter users agreed that Jenner doesn’t have anything to complain about, many more came to her defense. Some pointed out that — while she is in fact wealthy — she is a young mother in the public eye. This means that she has been subjected to numerous comments about how she is raising her daughter, Stormi Webster. Just recently, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was bashed online for showing off Stormi’s custom-designed hoop earrings. Many deemed the look for the toddler inappropriate.

“Nah; being mom-shamed is enough for 2020 to be over. #EndMomShaming2020 money doesn’t solve problems. It creates more. Not saying being a billionaire wouldn’t take some stress off but you’ll never be stress-free no matter the circumstances,” one user wrote.

“She’s rich yes but she still has feelings. Everyone preaches being kind then they go and belittle her feelings??” another pointed out.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for being criticized on social media. Each of the family’s famous sisters has had issues surrounding their advertisements for diet teas, as well as claims that they have appropriated multiple cultures. Jenner, however, didn’t let these most recents comments get to her. While she didn’t respond to any of the posts, her tweets are still currently visible on her timeline.