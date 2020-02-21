Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Ridge Come To An Agreement

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 24 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have a heart-to-heart after having witnessed the proposal. Brooke will make a deal with Ridge about his son because she claims to know him better than his father, per She Knows Soaps.

Although Brooke and Ridge seem to have worked through their other problems, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) remains a thorny topic. Ridge feels that Brooke is not willing to give his son a chance and constantly puts him down. In fact, Ridge originally moved out of her house because she had forbidden Thomas from visiting there.

Brooke feels that her husband is blind to his son’s faults. She thinks that Thomas has serious psychological problems and is manipulating those around him. Brooke believes that Thomas is obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and will do anything to be with her.

Recently, at the soiree at the Forrester mansion, Brooke approached Thomas and told him that she could see through his plans. She was convinced that he was using Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to get to Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She didn’t think that Thomas was truly in love with Zoe and was just stringing the model along.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke informs Thomas that she’s on to his game. pic.twitter.com/uIZQE1VKnp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 20, 2020

However, Thomas proposed to Zoe that night. Everyone was stunned when Thomas got down on one knee and asked the model to be his wife. They had only been dating for a short while and nobody expected the sudden proposal.

Ridge approached his son and interrogated him about what he witnessed. The dressmaker wanted to know Thomas’ true intentions, per Courier Journal. Not even Ridge believed that his son was ready to get married to a woman that he had only been dating for a short while. After all, Thomas has a son to think about and he cannot disrupt Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) life because he’s playing games.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Brooke and Ridge will discuss Thomas. And for the first time they will find some common ground as they start to dissect Thomas’ recent actions. Neither saw the proposal coming and they will talk about Thomas and Zoe’s future. Of course, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Zoe will only accept Thomas’ proposal if he fulfills a certain condition.

But Brooke will offer Ridge a deal that he won’t be able to pass up. While talking about Thomas, she will strike a bargain with her husband that he thinks that he’s sure to win. The only problem is that Brooke has been right about Thomas all along.