WWE Rumors: Major Name Will Not Have A Match At This Year’s ‘WrestleMania’

Yet another big name is not scheduled to be a part of "WrestleMania 36" in Tampa.

With more than a month to go until WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, WWE could still change up a lot of proposed plans they have for the event. Some matches could be confirmed and in place while others are still being worked out, but nothing is cemented in place until it is announced. Rumors are flying around social media like wild, though, and one now states that a major name and former multi-time World Champion will not have a match on the card.

According to The Wrestling Observer, by way of Wrestling Inc., Triple H is not going to have a match at WrestleMania 36. As of this time, he is not scheduled for the event and is not going to be on the card at all.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be there as he’s most certainly going to have a part in planning, booking, and everything else. The only thing this rumor states is that he won’t have a match at the pay-per-view which would mean it’s the first time since WrestleMania 23 that he hasn’t wrestled at the bigger show of the year.

Last year, Triple H wrestled and defeated Batista in what would be the reported last-ever match for “The Animal.” Since that time, Triple H has wrestled three times which included two WWE Live Events in Japan and a loss to Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last year.

With more than a month to go until WrestleMania 36, there is still the possibility that Triple H ends up with a match on the card. Right now, he’s not involved in any kind of storylines nor appearing on television, though, and that means a lot of build-up would need to be done in a short amount of time.

Reports had previously stated that both Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker also are not scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania 36. The same has been said for Goldberg who is confirmed to face Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown next week.

As can happen in the world of professional wrestling, though, rumors are always subject to change at a moment’s notice. The Inquisitr reported that The Undertaker has now been scheduled for the PPV and he will be facing AJ Styles, but WWE still hasn’t announced it yet.

If Triple H doesn’t end up having a match at WrestleMania 36, it would bring an end to a rather long streak that has been going on for more than a decade. Still, WWE has the time to change up that speculation and get him into a program for a match, but the card may already be too full and they could use his next appearance for another event too.