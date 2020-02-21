Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Considering Buying A $7 Million Mansion In Malibu

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to complete their royal duties by the end of March. With their new transition looming ever closer, there are reports that the two are considering buying a $7 million mansion in Malibu, California. According to the Daily Mail, the house was previously owned by David Charvet from the TV show Baywatch and has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The house is located in a celebrity-studded area and apparently has enough acreage to offer plenty of privacy. If the couple move there, their neighbors would include Caitlyn Jenner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mel Gibson. In fact, Caitlyn mentioned that she heard the couple was looking for a home in Malibu during the Loose Women talk show in January.

“I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy,” she said.

Caitlyn was referring to the barrage of media scrutiny that Meghan dealt with in the U.K., which is believed to be one of the reasons she and Harry stepped back from senior royal duties.

Meghan, who already has ties in Los Angeles, has rumored to have been considering a move to Malibu for a while now. The Inquisitr noted in September 2019 that such a move was potentially on their radar, although at the time, nobody realized that she and Harry were planning to step down from their senior royal positions as well.

If the couple move to Malibu, they would also be living 30 minutes away from her mom, Doris Ragland, which could also be incentive for purchasing the home.

They would also be close to Los Angeles, which would make sense if it’s true that Meghan is indeed planning a return to her acting career — one that she had to leave behind when she married Harry. For his part, Harry is working on a docuseries with Oprah Winfrey at the Apple headquarters in California, so it seems he’s forging ties of his own in California.

The couple also recently had an engagement in Stanford, California at the university, part of their effort to create a new charitable organization.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the couple will indeed buy a home in Malibu. Some believe they may be putting down roots in Vancouver Island, Canada, and Us Magazine got insider information on their well-being.

“Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy. They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London,” noted the insider.