‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Negan And Alpha Scenes Will Be ‘A Lot Of Fun’ According To Showrunner

The dynamics between Negan, Alpha, and Beta will be explored when Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' returns.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead universe. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead approaches, the series showrunner is teasing fans with what to expect between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Alpha (Samantha Morton), according to Entertainment Weekly.

The first half of the season saw Negan escape from Alexandria and join with the antagonistic group, the Whisperers. Currently, it looks like Negan is dedicated to being a member of this new group. However, some fans theorize that he may merely be infiltrating the Whisperers for an ulterior motive, especially considering someone — as yet unknown — released Negan from his captivity at Alexandria. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, the series executive producer, Denise Huth, has already suggested that the storyline involving Negan could go in many different directions.

What is known already is that Negan has managed to impress the Whispers’ leader, as well as annoy her second in charge, Beta (Ryan Hurst). The Season 10 return will see this trio’s dynamics explored. In particular, the series showrunner, Angela Kang, has recently spoken out about scenes involving Negan and Alpha, teasing fans about what to expect in the scenes involving these characters when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns on Sunday night.

Chuck Zlotnick / AMC

“Oh, it was so much fun,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

“Samantha is amazing and Jeffrey’s amazing and just the idea of writing scenes for these two really formidable actors, who play these formidable characters in the show, that really opens up a lot of imaginative avenues for everybody. It’s been a lot of fun. Those two are great together.”

Kang also explained that Negan will do what he does best, which is read people and use that skill to work out ways in which they can be manipulated to his own advantage.

And, considering both of these characters have had leadership roles, discussions surrounding this will also feature. Negan, as a previous leader of the group called the Saviors, was ultimately overtaken as the communities banded together to defeat his oppressive regime. A recent trailer for the Season 10 return — which fans can view below — shows Negan discussing just how leaders can fall as they also discuss the potential of a spy within the ranks of Alpha’s group.

Of course, as to what will happen between these characters remain to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.