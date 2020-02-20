‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, February 19: Thomas Invites Family, Zoe & Hope To Dinner

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 19 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confronting Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He asked her not to trust Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) but she felt that he had truly moved on from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She told him that Thomas had asked her to spend some more time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) because she would form part of their future, per She Knows Soaps.

The soap opera also featured Thomas eavesdropping on Hope and Douglas. The little boy was upset about Zoe’s presence in his father’s life. He didn’t want the Forrester Creations’ model to replace Hope because she was his mother. Hope tried to encourage the little boy to get to know Zoe, but Douglas remained reluctant.

Thomas appeared from behind the clothes rack and told his son that he should not worry because everything was going to work out for them. He told Douglas that Hope did not want a relationship with him and that they needed to respect that. Hope pulled Thomas aside and complained that Douglas did not need to know the finer details. Thomas pointed out that Douglas needed to adjust to the fact that one day he would have another mom.

Later, Thomas reminded Hope about their family dinner plans. She mistakenly believed that it would only be her, Thomas, Douglas, and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) who would enjoy the meal. However, Thomas clarified that it would be a family affair and include Zoe.

At the cliff house, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) played with his granddaughter, Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). The dressmaker then told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that her brother was hosting a soiree at the Forrester mansion that evening. Thomas wanted Steffy to join them. Steffy immediately felt that her brother was up to something but Ridge just wanted her to give Thomas a chance.

Liam and Beth arrived at Steffy’s house and Ridge told him about the evening’s plans. Liam was also interested in going to the soiree at the Forrester mansion. Ridge left the cliff house after saying his goodbyes.

Steffy told Liam that she felt bad about her role in his breakup with Hope. Liam told Steffy that she did not know that Hope would see them and that he had also participated in the kiss. Later, Steffy wondered if Liam realized that he was always saving Hope. Liam admitted that that was the case. Steffy told Liam that she would never understand why Hope turned down his offer of marriage.