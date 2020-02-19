‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Doesn’t Understand Why Max Boyens Wasn’t Fired For Past Racial Tweets

Jax Taylor feels he was held to a higher standard.

Jax Taylor doesn’t understand why he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were verbally attacked by several of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars during Tuesday night’s episode for temporarily choosing an anti-LGBTQ pastor to officiate their wedding when their co-star, Max Boyens, was seemingly unaffected when a series of racial past tweets surfaced last month.

After defending himself and Cartwright in a series of tweets, Taylor turned the focus of his Twitter account to Boyens, saying that it is “crazy how [he] still has a job” at TomTom before deleting the posts.

“I didn’t see him go after him after all the comments he made,” Taylor said in his first since-deleted post.

When a fan then asked Taylor where Tom Sandoval’s rage over Boyens’ racial tweets was, Taylor replied, in an also deleted post, by saying that Sandoval did nothing about Boyens’ employment at his restaurant after seeing that his general manager had shared a series of racially-charged posts on his Twitter account years ago.

“[Tom Sandoval’s] manager tweeted out all types of homophobic remarks, and racist things and not ONE thing was done about it. Funny how that is not mentioned at all,” Taylor ranted before again deleting his post.

Taylor then wondered how Boyens has managed to hold onto his job at Sandoval’s restaurant, which is co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, who has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Boyens was first seen on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s eighth season after joining the cast last summer for filming at TomTom. Then, just a short time later, he made headlines over his past Twitter posts, which were deemed racist, and attempted to shut down the backlash by issuing an apology for his offensive comments.

In another post, which remains online, Taylor said that while he may not believe in absolutely all chosen lifestyles, he doesn’t need to be hateful towards anyone and doesn’t think others should be hateful towards anyone just because they don’t believe in how they are living their lives.

“Not believing in something and being hateful are two different things. I don’t believe in a lot of things but I am not hateful towards people about it,” he stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Boyens shared an apology statement with People magazine last month in regard to his past Twitter posts.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” his statement said. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”