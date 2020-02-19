George Zimmerman Sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg Over Tweets About Trayvon Martin

Neither candidate's tweets mentioned Zimmerman at all.

George Zimmerman, the man whose killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin pushed him into the center of a national debate about gun violence and racial profiling, among other issues, has sued 2020 Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for their tweets about the anniversary of Martin’s death, The Independent reports. Neither tweet mentioned Zimmerman.

February 5, 2020, would have been Martin’s 25th birthday. He, of course, did not live to see that milestone birthday, as he was shot dead eight years earlier, at the age of 17, on February 26, 2012. At the time, Zimmerman was working as a neighborhood-watch volunteer, and he was accused of racially profiling the unarmed teenager, confronting him, getting into a physical altercation with him, and shooting him dead.

Zimmerman was later acquitted of all charges in the incident. He later sued Martin’s family for $100 million.

To commemorate what would have been Martin’s birthday, both Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom have made gun control part of their campaign platforms, posted tweets about the need for gun control, using Martin as a symbol.

“Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today. How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter,” he tweeted.

Warren, for her part, retweeted a tweet from another Twitter user, @FredTJoseph.

Today would have been Trayvon Martin’s 25th birthday. His memory should always have a place in our hearts, and his tragedy should always have a place in our work. #HappyBirthdayTrayvon pic.twitter.com/GyMgKoaf15 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 5, 2020

She also added her own captions to the tweet, saying that her “heart goes out” to Trayvon’s family and friends, and then wrote that we need to end gun violence and racism, and work towards building a world where young black men and boys can grow up without fear of being shot.

Although neither tweet mentioned Zimmerman, it seems as if he believes that the messages were thinly-veiled references to him. And he’s now suing both, for defamation.

Specifically, he says that the tweets were “wrongly” connecting Martin’s death with the general issue of gun violence, and in the process, were committing “defamation with actual malice or at a minimum a reckless disregard for the truth,” the lawsuit says. Further, he claimed that the tweets were part of a “political agenda to garner votes in the black community.”

He further claims that the candidates’ tweets suggest that he acted out of “fear,” when in fact, the only fear he felt during his confrontation with Martin was fear of his own death at Martin’s hands.

He’s seeking $15,000 from each, according to The Independent. However, a Fox News report claims that the amount Zimmeran is seeking is $265 million.