Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Skintight Bike Shorts

The fitness model looked incredible in her revealing activewear.

On Tuesday, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez shared a tantalizing snap with her 697,000 Instagram followers.

The photo shows the bodybuilder standing on a cement pathway. She sizzled in a teal crop top with cut-out detailing and matching high-waisted bicycle shorts from the clothing company, Bombshell Sportswear. The skintight activewear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Savannah flaunted her toned arms and washboard abs in the tiny top. The figure-hugging shorts also showcased her impressive quad muscles. Savannah finished off the casual ensemble with white Converse tennis shoes and a pair of earrings.

The 23-year-old struck a powerful pose by placing one of her hands on the back of her head, as she began to pull down her shorts. She gazed directly into the camera with a serious expression on her face.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell opted to leave her long locks down and sported a full face of makeup. She accentuated her beautiful brown eyes with an inner corner highlight and a few coats of mascara. Savannah also sported subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and mauve lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Bombshell Sportswear by implying that she finds the brand’s bicycles shorts to be flattering on her “short legs.” She also proceeded to ask her followers to share their opinions on the shorts.

Many of Savannah’s admirers quickly complimented her sporty outfit. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“It looks great. Your muscles break through the shorts,” wrote one fan.

“Great color on you and beautifully strong as always,” said another commenter, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I don’t think it’s possible for you to wear anything and not look gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Looks very good on [you]… HOT!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Savannah graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

As fans of the model are aware, Savannah has a tendency to post photos on Instagram that consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, wherein she showed off her pert derriere in fitted black pants. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.