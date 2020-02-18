Lark Voorhies Opens Up About Not Being Involved In ‘Saved By the Bell’ Reunion: ‘I Did Feel A Bit Slighted’

A revival of the hit ’90s show Saved By the Bell is coming to NBC’s streaming service. While fans will be able to catch up with many of the old cast members, Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, will not be returning. On Wednesday, the actress will appear on The Dr. Oz Show and, according to a report from Too Fab, a preview of the interview shows Lark opening up about being omitted from the revival.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved By the Bell reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision,” Lark said as she read from one of her journal entries.

The actress opened up about her mental disorder, explaining that she “hears voices in her head” and has “disorganized thinking.”

“With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful,” Lark added.

Lark will not be the only original cast member not reuniting, though. Also missing will be Dustin Diamond who played Screech, sidekick to Zack Morris. Tiffani Thiessen, who played Zack’s cheerleader girlfriend Kelly Kapowski, is also not set to return for the reboot at this time.

Although it doesn’t appear that Tiffani will reprise her role, she was spotted out with fellow Saved By the Bell cast members Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Mario Lopez at a group dinner with their significant others. In the preview, Dr. Oz shows Lark the photo of the mini reunion which she was not apart of and asks her how it makes her feel.

“Empowered,” she says before adding, “They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly.”

The reboot will stream on Peacock and will include Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as Zack Morris who is now the governor of California. Also reprising their roles will be Elizabeth Berkley who played Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez who played A.C. Slater.

Saved By the Bell initially ran from 1989-1992. Saved By the Bell: The College Years reunited some of the original cast for a one year run.

It is unclear when the reboot will air, but the streaming service is set to launch later this year in April.