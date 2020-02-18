Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Meital Dohan Splits From Actor, Claiming He Was Too ‘Old’ and ‘Elderly’

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Israeli actress Meital Dohan, have reportedly gone their separate ways after two years together, according to The New York Daily News. Rumors started circulating about the status of their relationship after the Scarface star turned up the Oscars alone.

Though Pacino has not made any comment on the breakup, Dohan has confessed that the 39 year age gap between the pair was one of the main reasons for the split.

“It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino,” Dohan admitted to an Israeli lifestyle magazine.

“The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last,” she continued.

Pacino is currently 79 years old. However, his career seems to being doing as well as ever, with recent hits including Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and The Irishman.

That said, scientific data seems to support the theory that couples with large age-gaps are less happy. One U.S.-based study found that the larger the age gap between a couple, the more likely the marriage would end in divorce. Another found that May-December couples had larger declines in marital satisfaction over time (via AARP).

In addition to the age gap, Dohan — who is 40-years-old and most famously starred in the television show Weeds — claimed that Pacino could at times be stingy with his wallet.

“How can I say politely that he didn’t like to spend money?” she stated.

Pacino is worth an estimated $180 million.

But despite the criticism, Dohan emphasized that she cherished her time with the Godfather actor, saying that the relationship was an “honor.”

“I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy,” she candidly confessed.

“It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends,” she added.

Pacino has been in a number of relationships throughout the years, and currently has three children: 18-year-old twins and a 30-year-old daughter.

Before his relationship with Dohan, Pacino was in a decade-long relationship with Argentine actress Lucila Solá, according to The Daily Mail. Ironically Solá’s daughter Camila Morrone is currently in her own age-gap romance with The Wolf of Wall Street star Leonardo DiCaprio.

