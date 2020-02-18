‘The Walking Dead’ Theory Thinks AMC Has Already Tipped Negan’s Hand

When The Walking Dead season 10B kicks off next Sunday, there are a number of questions that will begin getting answered. There is, of course the question of who exactly is going to escape from the cave trap set by The Whisperers. Another question viewers want to see answered before the year is out, is just what side Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is on? While there are some who are expecting that question to take most of the rest of the season to answer, one new theory posits AMC has already tipped its hand.

ComicBook believes a line in one of 10B’s promos showed Negan is going to be quite the turncoat. As Inquisitr has reported earlier this year, the show’s EP has talked there are a couple of different ways the character could go. They supposedly haven’t quite mapped it out yet. If this particular theory is true, that would be a misdirect as they’ve already got it planned out before 10B even starts.

The line in question occurs when the camera is zoomed in on Negan and he says he’s not “big on saving people.” ComicBook believes this isn’t something that would need to be said if he was standing among a group of The Whisperers. In the world of The Walking Dead, that kind of comment wouldn’t need to be made to them, because it’s already their philosophy that only the strong survive.

Jace Downs / AMC

There is also the fact that Negan has been saving people left and right. Since his original gang was taken down by Rick Grimes and company, he’s attempted to turn over a new leaf. The Walking Dead creators have wanted people to think he’s gone back to being a bad boy since joining the Whisperers.

The theory posits his turn back to a bad boy has simply been in an attempt to convince Alpha. If this is indeed the case, it mirrors what we’ve already seen in the comic books. While the television show and the graphic novels haven’t always followed the same storylines, most of the major plot points have at least approached each other.

There is also the fact that Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself thinks Negan is the man who could play hero for Michonne and the rest of her group. Appearing on a previous Talking Dead, Morgan explained why he thinks his character could be the big hero for The Walking Dead this season. “I think that, moving forward, our group is in big trouble with the Whisperers, much more trouble than they were in with Negan and the Saviors. And if I think if someone can step forward and help, it’s Negan,”