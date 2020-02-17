Joe Giudice Is Partying With Bikini-Clad Women After Teresa Giudice Says He Cheated During Their Marriage

Joe Giudice isn’t letting his divorce get in the way of having a little fun. The 47-year-old reality star posted a video showing him partying with a bunch of women in bikinis during a trip with friends. He and wife Teresa Giudice have been in the news recently after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she thinks Joe cheated on her repeatedly during their marriage.

As Hollywood Life reveals, Joe posted the video showing him and four women having fun dancing to his daughter Milania’s song “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up.”

“Milania, these girls right here, are like, dancing to your song,” he shouted out to his 15-year-old daughter in the video.

Joe captioned the post, saying that he originally posted the video to social media previously, but took it down after seeing the critical comments. But, after thinking about it, he said that he decided to re-post it.

“In today’s society, we are being dictated by our fears. We must consider life a process, not an event. For instance being in [Italy] is teaching me to be humble. I know it’s hard many say joe really?? Trust me living without fear you must trust that every outcome serves a greater purpose in our life,” he wrote. “Sometimes the answer may not come immediately because it involves going on a long dreadful journey to discover it. It will involve work, but I am learning to embrace my fears, anxiety, and trust the process.”

He concluded that people shouldn’t let their fears control them.

Joe’s light-hearted post comes as Teresa revealed on the show that she believes Joe cheated on her throughout their marriage. The couple is currently in the process of separating after Joe was deported to his native Italy after serving out his sentence for fraud in a federal prison.

On the show, she said that she found a secret phone that Joe had hidden away and saw that it had another woman’s phone number on it. She confronted him, and he denied it, but she says that she still had her suspicions.

This isn’t the first time Joe has been spotted partying with women other than his wife. But in recent days, Teresa seems to have found a measure of peace with their relationship. She recently said that if Joe finds a serious relationship, she would be happy to meet and hang out with his new woman.

She says that making sure her children are happy is the most important thing, and if that means making friends with Joe’s new women, she is willing to do what it takes, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

His post comes just days after posting a tribute to his wife for Valentine’s Day.