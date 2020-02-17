‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Old Favorites Return To Celebrate Victor

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of February 17 bring many exciting returns for the gala celebrating Victor and Newman Enterprises.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) pulls out all the stops to celebrate her husband. She created an impressive guest list that is sure to leave Victor (Eric Braeden) pleasantly surprised as he looks back at some of the most significant moments in his life.

Robert Adamson brings Noah Newman back to Genoa City for Victor’s bash, according to SheKnows Soaps. Noah will be on hand to toast his grandpa’s life and his accomplishments with Newman Enterprises. While he’s in town, expect Noah to check up on his mother, Sharon (Sharon Case), as she battles breast cancer.

Victor’s first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), is coming back to celebrate her ex-husband. The last time she appeared on the sudser was in 2018 when Victor nearly lost his life. Plus, Victor’s brother Matt Miller (Robert Parucha) will also be on hand to mark the big moment in Victor’s life.

Also, Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) appears for three days this week in connection with the gala and the subsequent storyline. Davidson recently shared a tweet featuring himself and Braeden on social media.

“Yes! A bit delayed, but three in a row!” the soap vet wrote, thrilling his fans.

Many of the actor’s followers also spoke out about his lack of airtime on the CBS Daytime drama in recent years.

“Doug, it still upsets me that we do not see you regularly on Y&R. We, the fans, are the losers. It is devastating to us because you are so essential and tremendously needed,” replied one unhappy viewer.

“I hope we get to see scenes where you and @EBraeden show the friendship but also clash a bit. Those times when Paul stands up to Victor and vice versa are some of the best moments,” another fan remembered.

Eileen Davidson brought Ashley back to the canvas last week when she visited Victor ahead of the party. Ashley wanted some time alone with her ex-husband ahead of the hustle and bustle of the fancy gala with everybody else around. She will also presumably be there along with everybody else. Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley also share a special moment during her time in Genoa City.

Given the significance of this week’s celebration, others may also end up showing up to mark the occasion. Unfortunately, before the whole thing ends, Christian Keyes brings Ripley Turner back to the canvas, and things don’t go well.