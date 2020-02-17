Kate Upton Sizzles In Leather & Bright Red Lipstick: ‘My Verlantine’

Kate Upton’s most recent social media share has her fans seeing hearts. Last week, many celebrities took to social media to share both photos and videos to honor the loves in their lives for Valentine’s Day. Upton was one of the many who took time out of her day to rave over her significant other in a sweet post.

In the geotag of the image, the bombshell did not specifically reveal where she was, but she appeared to be someplace outdoors. She cozied up to hubby Justin Verlander as the two sat on a furry brown seat, both wearing big smiles on their faces. Upton looked dressed to impress in a tight black leather jacket and black pants. She accessorized the look with a pair of big, silver earrings and wore her long, blond locks parted off-center and down in a low ponytail.

For the occasion, the supermodel rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

Like his wife, Verlander was also well-dressed, sporting a leather jacket with a white shirt underneath. He accessorized his outfit with a black watch and looked incredibly happy in the shot. Since the post went live, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 98,000 likes, the post has amassed over 500 comments, and that number continues to climb. Some of Upton’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over how sweet she and her hubby are together. A few more had no words and opted to comment by using emoji instead.

“Kate and Justin this is the best picture. Happy valentine day. Enjoy!” one fan wrote, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Hi Kate, Happy Valentine’s day to both of you. Your Husband is soo Lucky that he got you as wife,” a second social media user raved.

“Looking good good girl happy Valentine’s to you and yours,” one more admirer added with a few flame emoji at the end of their comment.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the supermodel has generated a buzz on Instagram. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Upton stunned in another hot look, that time a two-piece set that included a striped blazer and matching short shorts. That photo also earned her a ton of attention, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.