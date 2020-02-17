‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor Celebrates His Success

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 17 brings Nikki’s big gala honoring Victor and Newman Enterprises. However, things end with a bang when somebody crashes the party. Plus, Phyllis gets ahead using the secret she uncovered about Adam and Chance, and Adam stuns Chelsea.

Devon (Bryton James) follows a lead on his money, according to SheKnows Soaps. For months now, he’s tried to locate Colin (Tristan Rogers) and his missing fortune, and it looks like Devon is finally tightening the noose on the conman.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) plays with Adam (Mark Grossman). Phyllis hints that she finally learned what happened in Las Vegas, but Adam doesn’t believe her. After getting nowhere with Adam, Phyllis approaches Chelsea (melissa claire Egan) with a deal to keep her silence on Adam’s crimes.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hosts a lavish gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Newman Enterprises and Victor (Eric Braeden). At it, Jill (Jess Walton) makes a toast to Victor. Also, Noah (Robert Adamson) shows up to pay tribute to his grandfather. Victor’s first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett) as well as his brother, Matt (Robert Parucha) attend the gala, surprising The Mustache. Nikkie manages to create a guest list Victor won’t easily forget as she goes all out for Victor. Victor reminisces with family and friends at the gathering, and then, he receives a surprise from Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). They give Victor a replica of the car he drove when he sold items out of his trunk.

At the gala, Phylis taunts Abby (Melissa Ordway), and she learns that her ex hotel partner managed to dig up dirt on both Chance (Donny Boaz) and Adam. Abby realizes that Phyllis blackmails Chelsea into selling her shares of the Grand Phoenix. Abby confronts Phyllis. Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) thinks that Phyllis is stirring the pot with his sister. Later, Phyllis kisses Nick and sparks fly. Before everything is over, Adam’s latest move leaves Chelsea stunned.

Shockingly, before it ends, the Newman Enterprises’ party receives an unwelcome guest in the form of Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), resulting in chaos. Ripley is Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) ex-fiance, and she thought he’d gone on his way last week, but Amanda was deadly wrong. Genoa City’s newest lawyer finds herself in serious trouble.

Finally, Jill manages to find a project and she ropes in Billy (Jason Thompson) to keep him in line as he threatens to spiral out of control after his split from Victoria.