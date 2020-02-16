‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Fans Outraged By Major Casting Changes

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans are about to see a huge casting overhaul, and many of them aren’t happy about it.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see many characters leave Salem in the coming episodes. One of the first to leave the show will be JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

JJ has been through the ringer over the past few years, dealing with drug addiction and the deaths of two girlfriends, Paige and Haley. This week, JJ and the rest of his family, Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), and Abigail (Kate Mansi), will head to Africa for the funeral of a family member, Bill Horton.

However, JJ won’t be returning home to Salem with his family. He’ll reportedly opt to stay in Africa. It seems that JJ could use a fresh start after all that he’s been through. He’ll likely want to get away from the drama and bad memories that his hometown holds.

Meanwhile, viewers will also eventually see fan favorite couple, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) leave Salem. The news was shockingly announced earlier this week when both actors confirmed that they were not given new contracts with the soap opera.

The report reveals that both Massey and Smith filmed their last scenes with the show earlier this month. However, their characters will continue to air through September as the soap films months in advance.

Many fans were furious when they found out that the actors, who play the soap’s only gay couple, had been let go from the show, and took to social media to share their disappointment over the news.

“Will and Sonny are off the show? How the hell does that make sense?” one fan tweeted.

“I feel bad for the WilSon fans. I know what it feels like to say goodbye to your favorite couple,” another social media user tweeted.

“Stupid move to eliminate Will and Sonny,” a third tweet read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, JJ, Will, and Sonny aren’t the only three characters that fans will be forced to say goodbye to in the near future. Actor Galen Gering, who plays Rafe Hernandez, will also be exiting the soap opera.

Gering announced the news during an interview on a podcast earlier this month, which surprised many of his fans. He also admitted that he’s not sure what the future holds for him on Days of Our Lives, but he does know that he’ll be leaving at least temporarily.