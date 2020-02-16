Ron Paul Stuns Fox News Anchor, Torches Donald Trump

Prominent right-wing libertarian and former Republican member of the United States Congress, Ron Paul, appeared Saturday on Fox News to discuss President Donald Trump‘s first term in office.

According to Mediaite, Paul stunned anchor Jesse Watters by giving Trump barely-passing grades on issues ranging from immigration to economic policy.

“Depends on what day of the week it is. It’s up and down. He doesn’t get an A-plus from me,” Paul began.

“I don’t like walls and fences and things like that. Illegal immigration is down. So he gets a low C,” the former congressman said, surprising Watters.

“A low C-minus is a tough grade, Congressman. I would maybe give him a B-plus,” the host said, before asking Paul to weigh in on Trump’s economic policies.

“Partially I endorse,” Paul said, acknowledging that Trump deregulated some markets and lowered taxes. However, according to the former Republican, Trump is making a mistake by publicly attacking the Federal Reserve in an effort to get it to lower interest rates.

Furthermore, the former congressman said, the president failed to balance the federal budget, with the United States debt hitting $14 trillion earlier this week. All in all, according to Paul, Trump’s economic policies deserve a C-minus.

“You are a tough grader! I would like to see your grades with Barack Obama,” Watters replied, asking Paul to grade Trump’s foreign policy. The host said that the president is not starting new wars and that he claims to want to pull American troops out of the Middle East.

According to Paul, Trump’s actions do not match his rhetoric. The congressman said that he would give Trump’s foreign policy rhetoric a B — because the commander-in-chief frequently claims to oppose intervention — but given that he has not followed through on his promises, he deserves another C-minus.

“What he says, I’d give him a B. But what happens is we’re doing the same old things,” Paul said.

Throughout the interview, as Mediaite notes, Watters was shaking his head and trying to push back against Paul’s arguments. He muttered over the former congressman’s complaints and then wrapped up the segment.

The former congressman’s son, Rand Paul — who represents Kentucky in the United States Senate — has also criticized the Trump administration on a number of occasions. Most recently, Paul blasted Trump and top administration officials over escalating tensions with Iran.

In an interview, the libertarian-leaning senator described Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as “brain-dead,” warning that Trump’s reckless policies could lead to war between Iran and the United States.