WWE Rumors: Current Champion Reportedly Set To Take A Break After ‘WrestleMania 36’

WWE superstar Becky Lynch is expected to defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, and it’s being speculated that “The Man” will drop the title she’s held for almost one year to “The Queen of Spades.” However, the event could also be Lynch’s last WWE appearance for a while, as she’s expected to go on hiatus afterward.

The news comes courtesy of Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, who told Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that rumors of Lynch taking a break have been circulating backstage in WWE recently, and her husband-to-be, Seth Rollins, might join her on her reported vacation.

“She doesn’t need to win and she doesn’t really lose anything in a loss. And yeah, there are rumors now that both her and Seth may take some time away after WrestleMania to recharge, maybe go and get married, and to let the fans breathe a little bit because absence does make the heart grow fonder.”

Colohue also noted how there is a growing consensus among fans that Lynch has been overexposed by the company. She’s beaten every credible superstar in the company and is running out of opponents to compete against. However, by dropping the title and taking some time off, she can return at a later date with a new sense of purpose and direction.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lynch and Rollins want to have a traditional wedding. However, the couple has been finding time to plan it hard to come by due to the demands of a full-time WWE schedule. Both superstars have dominated the main event scene on Monday Night Raw in recent months, and they’ve probably earned a break in the eyes of the company’s management team.

The Sportskeeda report also notes that Baszler is still technically a member of the NXT roster, but she’s expected to make the jump to Monday Night Raw full-time in the near future. If the company intends on making the former NXT Women’s Champion an established talent on the red brand, putting the title on her is a wise move.

A loss for Lynch can’t hurt her momentum at this point, but putting over Baszler could instantly establish the “Queen of Spades” as one of the red brand’s top superstars. Furthermore, it gives Lynch a high profile feud to enter when she eventually returns to WWE television, as she’ll undoubtedly want to win back her championship.