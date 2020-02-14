WWE News: Roman Reigns To Have A Mystery Partner, Huge Title Match Tonight On ‘SmackDown;

Who will partner with the "Big Dog" to take on Hollywood's toughest team?

As the competition with other wrestling promotions continues to heat up, WWE is looking to put on incredible shows each night of the week. On this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, there is a huge title match scheduled to take place between Bayley and Carmella. On top of that, a touch of mystery is in the air as Roman Reigns prepares for a big tag team match, but his partner is going to be a surprise to everyone.

The “Road to WrestleMania” is in full swing and WWE still has to prepare for Super ShowDown and the Elimination Chamber taking place before it. Lots of grudges and title defenses are still to be solved in the middle of the ring, and Friday Night SmackDown is going to bring about a lot of that.

The official website of WWE brought about this week’s preview, and things are about to get interesting.

The Miz & John Morrison come calling for Roman Reigns

Both of the A-Listers have had plenty to say lately, but they won’t be able to come face-to-face with The Usos this week. Instead, Roman Reigns is next on their list of those to attack, and he will step into the ring against both of them on SmackDown.

While Reigns can hold his own against anyone, it wouldn’t be easy to take on two former champions at once. A mystery partner will join Reigns for this tag team match, but who could possibly tag with the “Big Dog”?

Carmella set for SmackDown Women’s Title clash against Bayley

Last week on SmackDown, Carmella won a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way to earn a title shot against Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Many fans thought the title match would happen at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but it’s coming about much sooner than that.

The former friends have certainly lost that old loving feeling and they’re going to spend Valentine’s Day at complete odds.

WWE

Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose’s heart on Valentine’s Day SmackDown

A budding romance has been in the works on SmackDown for a few months, but will Valentine’s Day be when it all comes together? Otis of Heavy Machinery truly feels as if he could be the one for Mandy Rose and he wants to capture her heart in any way possible.

Later this month, the superstars will travel to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and next month, Elimination Chamber will put some of them in the cage. After that, it is all about WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, and the blue brand superstars want to be at the top of the card. This week’s episode on Valentine’s Day is going to be filled with love, a title match, and a surprising mystery partner.