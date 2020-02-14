Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Lay Off ‘Shocked’ U.K.Staff And Close Office

The impacts of megxit continue to ripple across the U.K. as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly fired all 15 of their staffers in the country and closed their Buckingham Palace office. The couple announced that they were stepping back from royal life to spend more time in North America, but staff was still “shocked” by the layoffs.

The Daily Mail reported that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be confirming that they don’t intend to spend much time in the U.K. by laying off their loyal staff. Some of the staffers will apparently be given the choice to find new jobs in the royal household, but the rest will be given severance packages and sent on their way.

“Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed,” a source said. “While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies.”

The staff was tipped off to the upcoming bloodbath when Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from their royal duties, and many of the staffers were “shocked… particularly after their hard work, discretion and intense loyalty” according to a source that spoke to ET.

Still, the team has accepted and understands the decision.

“The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken,” a source said.

The source added that the team has gotten close while working together and they are supporting each other through the difficult time.

“The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements,” the source said.

Among those laid off are Fiona Mcilwham, who was recently appointed as private secretary, and communications director, who once worked for the Obamas and Hillary Clinton, Sara Latham. Clara Loughran, who handed Meghan her flower bouquet during her wedding, is also out.

While the couple appears to be putting their focus on living in North America, they will be returning to the U.K. from time to time, including an upcoming visit on March 9 for Commonwealth Day at Queen Elizabeth’s request.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan’s team will work together on Harry’s last engagement with the Royal Marines at a Commonwealth Day event before officially ending their employment.