Kelly Clarkson Fans Beg For Country Album After Travis Tritt Cover

Fans of Kelly Clarkson are begging for an album of country music tunes after the singer and talk show host performed a rendition of country superstar Travis Tritt’s “Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The show shared Kelly’s cover of the tune, where she is seen standing on the stage of her daily talk series on a vintage red tapestry rug and backed by her house band.

The grammy-award winning singer and songwriter was breathtaking in the video upload.

Kelly looked stunning for her version of the tune, which hit the country music charts in 1991 and was included on the album It’s All About to Change. The tune would be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

The song tells the story about Travis’ real-life split from his second wife, who had taken everything out of their home and left in the middle of the day, serving him with divorce papers shortly after reported The Boot. Travis revealed that while he was reading the legal documents his wife called and remarked that maybe she had been too hasty. The lyrics for the song reportedly came to him at that moment.

Kelly sang the tune proudly and it was further enhanced by the musical powerhouse’s vocals. Her phrasing and expert execution of the tune’s high and lower notes was effortless, a fact that did not go unnoticed by the tune’s original singer, Travis Tritt. He shared the clip on his own Instagram page.

The talk show host is wearing a long-dress in the upload. The dark color of the dress is accented with tiny, light-colored polka dots. The top has a v-neck that falls into a drop waist, one of Kelly’s favorite dress styles.

The sleeves of the garment are loose and flowing, covering the tops of Kelly’s arms.

Kelly wore her blonde hair long and full for that particular show. Her makeup fashion was a pale face with full brows, lined eyes, and her signature red lips.

In the comments section of the video upload, fans begged Kelly to do a country album.

“Make. A. Country. Album. PLEASEEEE” said one fan, adding a smiley emoji with heart eyes to their post.

“We need the country album please!” remarked a second fan, echoing the sentiments of dozens of other admirers of the first American Idol winner.

“I always loved this Travis song. Great job Kelly,” said a third Instagram user.

“You amaze me every time you sing. There isn’t a genre you can’t pull off. Keep being you and making this world laugh and smile just a little bit more!” remarked a final fan.