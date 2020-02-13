Carrie Underwood’s Son Isaiah Thinks Her Job Is Doing Laundry And That She’s Really Good At It

The preschooler also believes that his mother is much older than she is.

Carrie Underwood‘s oldest son, 4-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher, just revealed that his mom works really hard to keep his clothes clean. Apparently, the “Dirty Laundry” singer does so much laundry that Isaiah thinks it’s her full-time job.

On Thursday, Carrie took to Instagram to share the results of a questionnaire that Isaiah responded to, presumably for school. While his 36-year-old mother might be one of the most famous country singers in the world, Isaiah’s job description for Carrie was listed as “wash the laundry.”

At least the little boy believes that Carrie has a real talent for what he thinks she does for a living. When Isaiah was asked to name something that his mom is “really good at,” he said that Carrie is a pro at “folding clothes.” The little boy also had to guess his mom’s age, which he hilariously listed as 70-years-old.

Isaiah has noticed that Carrie is a healthy eater, listing a food that she likes to eat as “salad.” Perhaps this explains his answer to a question about what he would give his mom if he could buy her any gift. According to the thoughtful preschooler, he would purchase a “cake” for Carrie.

Isaiah shared his belief that his mother would like to spend her free time riding horses, and he said that something he and Carrie enjoy doing together is watching TV.

Isaiah’s responses also revealed that his mother makes sure to let him know how much she cares about him. He was asked to list something that his mom always says, and his answer was, “I love you.”

Over the span of two hours, Carrie’s 9.4 million Instagram followers rewarded this small glimpse inside Isaiah’s mind with over 315,000 likes. The questionnaire answers also prompted Carrie’s fans to flood her comments section with over 8,000 remarks about Isaiah’s humorous and cute responses.

“So sweet…to the rest of the world, you’re global country superstar Carrie Underwood. To Isaiah, you’re the bedtime storyteller and the one who keeps him in clean clothes. This is precious because he sees you for you,” read one response to Carrie’s post.

“Damn you look amazing for 70!!” quipped another commenter.

“But he wants to buy you a cake! You raised that boy right!” a third admirer wrote.

“I love his innocent responses, and how oblivious he is to what a superstar you are to so many! Our kids definitely keep us in check! Very cute!!” a fourth fan remarked.

While Isaiah’s responses to the questionnaire seem to indicate that he has no idea that his mother is a beloved country music icon, he has seen the crowds that show up to watch her perform. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie’s children accompanied her last year as she traveled across the country for her “Cry Pretty 360” Tour.