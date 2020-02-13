Rob Kardashian Reportedly Wanted More Children With Blac Chyna, According To New Court Documents

Rob Kardashian was reportedly still holding on to hope that he and Blac Chyna would expand their family in the future.

While the two exes are currently in a heated custody battle for their daughter Dream, 3, Kardashian never intended for them to go down that road when they were together. According to Hollywood Life, new court documents show that Kardashian was deeply affected by the couple’s breakup, which occurred in February 2017. While discussing a fight that took place between the two in 2016, the Arthur George designer admitted that he wanted to “have more children” with the Lashed Cosmetics CEO. He also said that he always hoped the two would sort out their differences and continue their relationship.

“I only want a child with one woman, so [I wanted] to give this woman a chance,” he said during the deposition back in April 2018. “But, you know, it never — it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything got worse.”

Kardashian and Chyna shocked their fans when the two began dating. Chyna already had a child with Kylie Jenner’s then-boyfriend Tyga and many she started a relationship with Kardashian to get back at Jenner. However, once Chyna became pregnant with Dream and the two began their own E! show, Rob and Chyna, the couple seemed to be serious. Kardashian even wanted to marry Chyna at the time. He said that not only was their breakup difficult for him to digest, he said it was also hard for him to think about Dream not having both of her parents together.

“I just felt sad for my baby. Yeah, I just felt sad for my baby,” Kardashian admitted.

Kardashian also highlighted an alleged abusive moment between the couple back in 2017. In one instance, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star accused Chyna of attempting to “strangle” him with an iPhone cord when they were having a disagreement. He said that, at the time, he felt the act was “dumb” on her part, and stressed how “loyal” he was and willing to take care of the Instagram influencer and her entire family.

Chyna has since decided to fight back against her ex’s allegations. Her lawyer has said Chyna has filed evidence that proves she wasn’t violent towards Kardashian during the altercation he mentioned. The reality star accused his ex of assault and battery for her alleged role in the dispute.

While they may never have baby number two, both Kardashian and Chyna are active in Dream’s life. Until their current custody battle is resolved, the two currently split custody of their baby girl.