‘Siesta Key’ Star Juliette Porter Goes Instagram Official With Apparent New Boyfriend Sam Logan

The MTV beauty appears to have moved way on from Alex and Robby.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter has a new man in her life. Hours after she was shown dumping reality TV veteran Robby Hayes on-camera, the 22-year-old beach babe posted a PDA pic with her apparent new guy, Sam Logan.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Juliette is smooching Sam outside of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Juliette looks super cute in short shorts and a green tank top while her man wears a white Mickey mouse tee and ripped jeans. Both are wearing bright white sneakers.

The post amassed more than 18,000 likes within minutes of being posted, as Juliette made it clear she has moved way on from her bad-boy exes.

Sam Logan also posted the same photo to his Instagram, with the sweet caption, “Once upon a time….”

It’s no surprise that Juliette’s sometime Siesta Key bestie Chloe Trautman finished the sentence with, “They started falling in love.”

Other commenters said they are “here” for Juliette, the queen of Siesta Key, as she finds love.

“Yesss [Juliette Porter] upgrade,” one commenter wrote.

“That a boy take her away from the peasants love it,” another added.

“Lol [Juliette Porter] you only go after the rich ones,” a third noted.

“Or 6ft strong jawlines sigh whatever,” another chimed in.

While this is her first total PDA pic with her apparent new man, last week Juliette posted an Instagram pic with some friends in Miami Beach and she was pictured leaning into Sam’s arms.

In fact, Hollywood Life notes that the two have made plenty of cameos on each other’s Instagram posts and stories, but before now it has always been in group shots. Sam reportedly watched Siesta Key with Juliette and the rest of the cast on February 4, and he was also with her at the Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami two days before. On her social media story, Juliette wrote, “@Sam_Jlo My first Super Bowl was one for the books, thank you or an unforgettable weekend.”

The timing of Juliette’s coupley-looking Instagram post is interesting. It almost appears that she didn’t want to “spoil” her on-camera breakup with Robby, although everyone knew it was coming. Robby Hayes has been through the wringer before after getting dumped by JoJo Fletcher on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Juliette’s tragic love life has been an ongoing storyline on Siesta Key. Before Robby, she had a long on-and-off relationship with Alex Kompothecras. The Siesta Key star recently revealed he is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Alyssa Salerno.