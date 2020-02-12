Marie Osmond Is Blond And Stunning In New Instagram Share

Marie Osmond debuted a stunning new hair color on Instagram, proving that blondes have more fun in a post wherein she posed alongside hairstylist pal Cody Renegar. The Talk host shared a series of three photos in which she looked like a blond bombshell as she hammed it up for the camera with Cody.

Marie — who for years has sported dark brown locks in a longer style — recently cut her hair, sporting long bangs that fringe her eyebrows. Now that she has gone to a lighter hue, she looks youthful and even more stunning than before.

In the images, Marie’s hair is fashioned into a chic chin-length bob with a deep side-swept part, with bangs that fall effortlessly over her right eye. She is wearing a leopard-print jacket as she jauntily poses alongside her pal.

Marie’s makeup application is kept neutral, and is expertly done by her daughter Brianna, who works as her mother’s makeup artist on The Talk. She sports her usual dramatic eye look, one featuring a dark eyeliner on both the top and bottom lids as well as lots of dark mascara to lengthen her lashes. Marie’s lips were a natural color, framing that famous Osmond smile. The entertainer’s eyebrows are filled in, their dramatic arch a prominent facial feature for the singer who shot to fame at the age of 14-years-old in 1974, the country tune “Paper Roses” paving the way.

Her pal Cody is also smiling brightly for the series of selfies while wearing a white shirt.

Marie teased her transformation on Twitter, where she posted the message below.

Watch @TheTalkCBS tomorrow!! I’m going to be blonde on the show… I hear they have more fun ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ what do you think? #LetsTalk — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) February 11, 2020

Marie said in an interview with Closer Weekly that she would permanently change her hair to blonde if it got “really, really gray” or she couldn’t “dye it black anymore.” She also revealed in the interview that she would sometimes wear blond wigs when she was out with her eight children, in order to avoid paparazzi, so the new look was not a shock to her.

Fans went crazy over the change and told the entertainer how much they loved her style in the comments section of her post.

“LOVE this look! You are always gorgeous but this is different yet just as stunning!” remarked one fan of the Osmond family member.

“I saw you on The Talk and had to look again. I didn’t recognize you! The haircut is adorable and very youthful! I’d love the same cut! And the color is gorgeous,” a second admirer of Marie’s wrote.

“I was so happy when you walked out today as a blonde. Absolutely gorgeous!!” gushed a third follower.