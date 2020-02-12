‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: One Of Peter Weber’s Final Two Spotted Filming

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 24 of The Bachelor.

Who knows if Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor will ever be truly spoiled before its finale airs, but more and more clues each day seem to hint at what could be coming. By now, most Bachelor sleuths know that Peter’s final two women are Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, but something allegedly goes down at the final rose ceremony that shakes everything up. Previous spoilers indicate that Madison learns Peter has been intimate with one or two of his final three women and decides to remove herself from the competition before the final rose.

This theory might hold water as it was reported by Reality Steve that Madison has been spotted filming with a production crew in Alabama. The well-known Bachelor and Bachelorette insider recently shared two photos of Madison on his Twitter feed where she is with cameras at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. Normally production would have been completed for quite some time now, so the fact that cameras are back out capturing something with a contestant speaks volumes.

This occurred in Season 22 of The Bachelor as well for Arie Luyendyk Jr. when he filmed after the show had wrapped with Becca Kufrin in order to break things off so he could opt for his second choice, Lauren Burnham.

Madison currently filming something with production at Town Creek Park in Auburn, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/2MaZQSAjQi — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 11, 2020

Promos for the rest of the season have shown a very emotional scene Peter shoots with his mother, where she begs him to not let one of the women go and pleads for him to bring her home to his family. This could be another hint about Madison removing herself from the competition, and Peter is now being pushed to continue to fight for her even though she decided to leave.

Madison is from Auburn, Alabama, and at this time, Peter has not been spotted in the southern state with her. Yet, with how secretive this season has been, he very well could be down there in hiding. Some fans are suggesting Madison is shooting some sort of promotion for The Bachelorette, assuming she will be given the honor when all is said and done.

For the last 12 seasons, The Bachelorette has begun airing in mid-May, which means production wouldn’t be too far away from filming. Typically, the woman given the honor is announced at the end of the After the Final Rose ceremony, which will air in March. Some Bachelor Nation fans have been hoping for a Hannah Brown reboot as The Bachelorette since not many women on Peter’s season have connected well with viewers, but her reprisal in the role is unlikely.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.